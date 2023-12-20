PM Narendra Modi says 'few incidents' shouldn't be linked to India-US relations | Top quotes

Responding to the United States' claim of involvement of an Indian government employee in an alleged murder plot for separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would “look into” the allegations. He said a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/File)

Last month, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Pannun on US soil. It later announced charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of planning the murder.

In the interview with the Financial Times, Modi said India's commitment is to the rule of law.

Here are Modi's top quotes from the interview: