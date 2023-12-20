close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi says 'few incidents' shouldn't be linked to India-US relations | Top quotes

PM Narendra Modi says 'few incidents' shouldn't be linked to India-US relations | Top quotes

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 05:21 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi said that he would “look into” the allegations and adding that a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India.

Responding to the United States' claim of involvement of an Indian government employee in an alleged murder plot for separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would “look into” the allegations. He said a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/File)

Last month, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Pannun on US soil. It later announced charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of planning the murder.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In the interview with the Financial Times, Modi said India's commitment is to the rule of law.

Here are Modi's top quotes from the interview:

  • “If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law.”
  • Speaking about pro-Khalistan activities taking place across the world, Modi said, “India was deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas. These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”
  • Talking about US-India ties, Modi said, “There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership.”
  • “Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership. I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Modi said.
  • Further Modi spoke about India's relationship with other countries as he said, “We need to accept the fact that we are living in the era of multilateralism. The world is interconnected as well as interdependent. This reality compels us to recognise that absolute agreement on all matters cannot be a prerequisite for collaboration.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out