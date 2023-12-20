PM Narendra Modi says 'few incidents' shouldn't be linked to India-US relations | Top quotes
Dec 20, 2023 05:21 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi said that he would “look into” the allegations and adding that a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India.
Responding to the United States' claim of involvement of an Indian government employee in an alleged murder plot for separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would “look into” the allegations. He said a few incidents would not affect the ties between the US and India.
Last month, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Pannun on US soil. It later announced charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of planning the murder.
In the interview with the Financial Times, Modi said India's commitment is to the rule of law.
Here are Modi's top quotes from the interview:
- “If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law.”
- Speaking about pro-Khalistan activities taking place across the world, Modi said, “India was deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas. These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”
- Talking about US-India ties, Modi said, “There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership.”
- “Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership. I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Modi said.
- Further Modi spoke about India's relationship with other countries as he said, “We need to accept the fact that we are living in the era of multilateralism. The world is interconnected as well as interdependent. This reality compels us to recognise that absolute agreement on all matters cannot be a prerequisite for collaboration.”
