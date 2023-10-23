PM Modi speaks to Jordan's king, both share concerns on terrorism, loss of civilian lives

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Oct 23, 2023 07:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jordan's King Abdullah II amid the Israel-Hamas conflict as the two leaders shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Modi said on X that concerted efforts are needed for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," he said.

Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after militants affiliated to the group killed hundreds, including civilians in large numbers, in an assault on the country.

The war, in its 17th day on Monday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday that at least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed and 15,270 wounded.

Topics
narendra modi israel hamas
