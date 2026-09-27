From Balakot to Sindoor, Pakistan-backed terror got befitting response: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC), saying India had demonstrated its resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism.

‘They will face a befitting response’: PM Modi recalls 2016 surgical strikes

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Speaking during his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi said the surgical strikes, which will mark their 10th anniversary on September 28-29, showed the world India's new approach to counter-terrorism.

‘A major historical achievement’

The Prime Minister said the “world was astonished” by New Delhi’s “brave” response, describing the operation as a defining moment in India’s fight against terrorism.

“The Indian Army conducted a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in PoJK. The world was astonished by the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The surgical strike boldly demonstrated a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. It served as our decisive response to the long-standing suffering India had endured due to terrorist attacks," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The surgical strike boldly demonstrated a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. It served as our decisive response to the long-standing suffering India had endured due to terrorist attacks," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The September 29, 2016 strikes were carried out in response to the Uri terrorist attack that killed at least 17 soldiers. The Indian Army conducted precision strikes targeting terrorists preparing to infiltrate into India.

Modi invokes Balakot, Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister also referred to the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor while underlining what he described as India's consistent response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over the past decade.

"Over the past decade—from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor'—India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast a hostile eye on India, they will face a befitting response."

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The surgical strikes marked a shift towards a more proactive and deterrence-based approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism, with India signaling that those supporting and facilitating terrorist activities would face costs.