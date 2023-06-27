‘Vote bank politics’: Cong, DMK slam PM Modi's remark on Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Tuesday stating that there should be equality for all instead of the country being run on “two laws”, several Opposition leaders came forward to accuse Modi of bringing up the issue because of upcoming elections and said that he was trying the distract people from “real issues” in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing BJP’s booth-level workers in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI)

Stating that Opposition unity was intact and would continue, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “He (PM) should first answer about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. He never speaks on Manipur issue, the whole state is burning from the last 60 days. He is just distracting people from all these issues.”

Prime Minister Modi was addressing party members at BJP's “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign on Tuesday in Bhopal when he discussed UCC and Triple Talaq.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar, quoted by ANI, accused the Prime Minister of practising politics of polarisation. He said “When any law is made it is for everyone and they have to follow it. Then what is the need to discuss that bill which has already been passed? PM Modi is doing so because of upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections are ahead and they have done nothing for the country. Hence, they will talk about topics like Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code.”

He further said, “He [PM Modi] has been governing for nine years, if he wanted to bring UCC, why didn't he do it earlier? It could've been discussed and all political parties could have had a say in the matter. But it wasn't done.”Congress leader Arif Masood said talking to ANI, “PM should remember that he has taken oath on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. All sections of the country have faith in Constitution and will not allow it to change or be destroyed.”

As per ANI, Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing vote bank politics, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said on Tuesday, “All political parties and stakeholders should be engaged on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code.”

DMK leader TKS Elangovan, as reported by ANI, said that the UCC should first be introduced in the Hindu religion. He added, “Every person including SC/ST should be allowed to perform pooja in any temple in the country. We don't want UCC only because the Constitution has given protection to every religion. It is a violation of fundamental rights, which a government is not supposed to do.”

Speaking on Triple Talaq, PM Modi had said, “Whoever talks in favour of Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, those vote bank hungry people are doing a great injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to daughters. It is beyond this; the whole family get ruined. If it has been a necessary tenet of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to state that PM Modi made comments on Triple Talaq and UCC. He said, “Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages.”

