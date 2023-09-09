Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak agree to ‘work at pace’ towards UK-India trade deal

NEW DELHI: The ministers and negotiating teams of India and the UK will continue to “work at pace” to deliver a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak agreed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Britain counterpart Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting on the first day of the G20 Summit (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talks on the FTA, which was earlier meant to be concluded last year, have focused in recent months on contentious areas such as market access for British spirits and automobiles and greater mobility for Indian professionals and students. The UK side has insisted its priority is a broad-based trade deal that benefits both sides rather than a timeline.

Modi and Sunak, who met on the margins of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, discussed advancing bilateral ties in sectors such as trade and commerce, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X. A readout from the British side the two leaders “agreed that ministers and negotiating teams would continue to work at pace towards an FTA”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The British side characterised the conversation about negotiations on the FTA as productive and said Sunak “reiterated the UK’s ambition to deliver a landmark trade deal which benefits businesses and workers in both countries and grows our trade in both goods and services”.

The two leaders also focused on the close and growing ties between the UK and India, exemplified in the “living bridge” between the people and “agreed it was important to build on the past and focus on the future” to cement a modern partnership in cutting-edge defence technology, trade and innovation, the readout said.

Modi and Sunak also discussed a “number of consular issues”, the readout said without giving details.

Modi’s other significant bilateral meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit was with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, a key partner of India in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders agreed to work together in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and in the field of advanced technology, including space, a Japanese readout said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Prime Minister’s Office posted on X that Modi and Kishida are committed to bolster cooperation in key sectors such as connectivity and commerce. “Held productive talks with PM @kishida230...We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors,” Modi posted on X.

During the meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, Kishida called for cooperation in improving the investment environment in India to realise the target of 5-trillion yen in public and private investment and financing from Japan to India by 2027.

Both leaders welcomed the provision of a 400-billion yen loan for the flagship high-speed rail project. They also welcomed various initiatives for the “Japan-India tourism exchange year”. Kishida said coordination is underway to launch the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), whereby Indian administrative officials who will play a leading role in bilateral ties can study in Japan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and discussed ways to bolster their partnership in trade, investment, commerce, defence and security. “I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more,” Modi posted on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.