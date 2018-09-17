Narendra Modi’s birthday live updates: Wishes pour in for PM as he turns 68

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with 300 children, including 200 from primary schools and the remaining from slum areas, on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Neelkanth Tiwari said as it would be the PM’s 68th birthday celebration, cakes, each weighing 68 kilograms, would be cut at 68 locations.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950 .

Here are the live updates.

8:30 am IST Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani send birthday greetings to PM Warm greetings to Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. Under his leadership India has grown tremendously and became the 6th largest economy of the world. He is a man of vision and action who is working assiduously to fulfil the dream of New India. I wish him good health &long life — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2018 देश के यशस्वी एवं जनप्रिय प्रधानमंत्री माननीय @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से उनके दीर्घायु जीवन एवं उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करती हूँ। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 17, 2018





8:11 am IST Wishes pour in for PM Modi Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2018 We wish PM @narendramodi a Happy Birthday. — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2018 Warm birthday compliments to the dynamic & illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I wish him good health and a long life. May he continue to render for many more years his exceptional services to the nation and guide the country to its glory. @narendramodi — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 17, 2018



