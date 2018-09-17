Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Narendra Modi’s birthday live updates: Wishes pour in for PM as he turns 68

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on born September 17, 1950.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 17, 2018 08:33 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with 300 children, including 200 from primary schools and the remaining from slum areas, on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Neelkanth Tiwari said as it would be the PM’s 68th birthday celebration, cakes, each weighing 68 kilograms, would be cut at 68 locations.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950 .

Here are the live updates.

8:30 am IST

Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani send birthday greetings to PM

8:28 am IST

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi

8:11 am IST

Wishes pour in for PM Modi

8:03 am IST

PM Narendra Modi to be in Varanasi at 4 pm

UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari said the PM would reach Varanasi at about 4 pm on Monday.