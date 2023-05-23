PM Modi's message for successful candidates in UPSC civil services exam and those who couldn't crack it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants, who cleared the prestigious civil service examination 2022 and also, offered encouragement to those who couldn’t clear it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the civil services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people," Modi tweeted.

“I understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the civil services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best,” Modi, who is in Australia, said in another tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the toppers and lauded the women candidates for bagging the top four ranks. "Many congratulations to all the aspirants who have been successful in this year's UPSC Civil Services Examination. It is heartening to see that the first 4 ranks have been bagged by women. You all have the responsibility to serve the country with dedication and devotion. My best wishes for the future,” the former Congress chief tweeted.

Ishita Kishore and Garima Lohia got the first and second ranks, respectively in the coveted civil services examination, the results of which were announced by the UPSC. As many as 933 candidates - 613 men and 320 women - have qualified for the civil services examination.

Kishore, 26, cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt. Kishore told HT that she was confident about clearing the examination but “topping the merit list came as a surprise”.

Kishore said the realisation she wanted to be a civil servant was an early one since she was born into an air force family and that service and duty were a part of her upbringing.

“I am still soaking in the result… I have been constantly supported by my family,” she said.

