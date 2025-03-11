PM in Mauritius: When Narendra Modi visited ‘Mini India’ 27 years ago as a BJP leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Mauritius on Tuesday. Modi's ties with the island nation can be traced back to 1998, when he first went to the country as a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who did not hold any public office. PM Modi had visited Mauritius 27 years ago to attend the International Ramayana Conference(Modi Archive/X)

‘Modi Archive’ on X highlighted the history between PM Modi and Mauritius, often referred to as ‘Mini India’, with archival pictures and information.

The X account wrote, “India and Mauritius share a deep bond of history, ancestry, culture, language, and the Indian Ocean. As Prime Minister @narendramodi revisits Mauritius, it feels like a homecoming to ‘Mini India’.”

From October 2-8, 1998, Modi, then a BJP national general secretary, attended the International Ramayana Conference in Moka and addressed crowds to emphasise the importance of the Ramayana in uniting India and Mauritius under a shared value system.

"Over a century ago, our ancestors went there as laborers, taking with them Tulsidas' Ramayana, the Hanuman Chalisa, and the Hindi language. But there is another connection--one that dates back 27 years to 1998, when Narendra Modi first visited Mauritius. Prime Minister Modi's ties with Mauritius go back to a time when he held no public office, working tirelessly for the BJP," the post added.

During his 1998 visit, Modi connected with key leaders from Mauritius, including then-president Cassam Uteem, prime minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and leader of the opposition Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

He had also met Paul Raymond Berenger, who would go on to become the prime minister of Mauritius as well.

"Narendra Modi understood how Mauritius's struggle for independence mirrored India's own fight for freedom. During this visit, he paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the Father of the Nation, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden--honoring the leader who led Mauritius to freedom," shared ‘Modi Archive’.

Modi is currently visiting Mauritius at the invitation of PM Naveena Chandra Raamgoolam and will be the chief guest for the country's National Day celebrations on March 12.

He also expected to meet President Dharambeer Gokhool and conduct bilateral meetings with several political leaders.