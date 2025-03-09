PM Modi visits AIIMS to check on VP Dhankhar's health, prays for his recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's health and said that he visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to inquire about his condition. PM Narendra Modi prayed for VP JP Dhankhar's speedy recovery.(PTI)

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital early on Sunday morning.

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness. However, his situation is said to be stable now.

As per PTI, Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Last week, Dhankhar visited Mahatma Gandhi government school in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, with his wife, where they were received by the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, MLAs Rajendra Bhamboo and Vikram Singh Jakhal and others.

The vice president planted a sapling in the school, located in the Sangasi village, in the name of his mother late Kesari Devi under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He also interacted with the students and addressed them and the faculty members.

Don't allow anyone to dictate your actions: VP Dhankhar told students

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday advised students not to allow anyone to dictate their course of action, asking them not to be afraid of failure.

Dhankhar made these remarks while addressing a convocation ceremony of Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth (JCD) in Sirsa.

Dhankhar called upon the students to choose a career in life according to their interests and aptitudes.

"Allow your life to go like a river and not like a canal. There was a time when a child was born and parents used to decide what career their child has to choose," he said.