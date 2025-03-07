‘Huge and scary’: PM Modi flags rise in obesity, cites report estimating 44 crore people obese by 2050

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew attention to the alarming rise in obesity rates in India, citing a report that warns nearly 44 crore people may be obese by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects worth ₹ 2,587 crore, at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday. (ANI)

He called the statistic “huge and scary” and stressed the importance of taking action to curb the growing health concern.

On the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹2,587 crore in the region. He also launched a food security saturation campaign in Surat.

Addressing rallies in Silvassa, the administrative headquarters of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and later in Surat, Modi highlighted obesity as the root cause of numerous health issues.

He urged people to combat the condition by engaging in regular physical exercises and reducing edible oil consumption by 10 percent.

“Diseases linked to our lifestyle are posing a huge risk to our health today. Obesity is one of them because it is the root cause of many diseases. According to a recent report, nearly 44 crore people in India may be obese by 2050. This figure is huge, and it is equally scary,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi warned that, according to the report, one in every three people in the country could be suffering from obesity by 2050 if the findings prove accurate.

He added that obesity poses a serious threat to public health and called on everyone to take proactive steps to address the issue.

“I have already made an appeal that people should reduce their edible oil consumption by 10 percent. I want all of you to take a pledge that you will buy 10 percent less oil. Regular exercises and cycling will also help you in reducing obesity,” Modi told the gathering.

The Prime Minister announced that the government plans to open 25,000 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, aiming to provide medicines at affordable prices.

He claimed that middle-class and low-income citizens have saved nearly ₹30,000 crore so far by purchasing medicines from these government-run, subsidised outlets.

The Prime Minister appealed to local residents to work together in transforming the Union Territory into a developed region similar to Singapore.

He said, “There was a time when Singapore was just a small fishing village. But through the determination of its people, Singapore became what it is today. If the people of this UT show the same commitment, I will stand by you in your efforts.”

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated several key projects, including a 450-bed hospital in Silvassa, two circuit houses in Diu, a toy train in Daman, and anganwadis (child care centres) and schools across the Union Territory.

After his engagements in Silvassa, the PM proceeded to Surat, where he launched a food security saturation campaign and addressed a gathering on the initiative.

In his address, Modi took a dig at the Congress, remarking that those with zero seats may struggle to count the zeros in the ₹32 lakh crore worth of loans disbursed by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, aimed at supporting micro enterprises.

With PTI inputs