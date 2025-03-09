Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain: Report
Mar 09, 2025 09:54 AM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar was brought to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi early Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, reports news agency PTI
The 73-year-old was brought to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.
Sources report that Dhankhar is in stable condition and remains under observation, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his health.
