Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar was brought to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi early Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, reports news agency PTI

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the closing ceremony of 150th Advent Commemoration of Gaudiya Mission's founder Acharya Srila Prabhupad.(HT File)
Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the closing ceremony of 150th Advent Commemoration of Gaudiya Mission's founder Acharya Srila Prabhupad.(HT File)

The 73-year-old was brought to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.

Sources report that Dhankhar is in stable condition and remains under observation, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his health.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On