Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain: Report

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi early Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, reports news agency PTI Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the closing ceremony of 150th Advent Commemoration of Gaudiya Mission's founder Acharya Srila Prabhupad.(HT File)

The 73-year-old was brought to the hospital around 2 am and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS.

Sources report that Dhankhar is in stable condition and remains under observation, with a team of doctors closely monitoring his health.