Congress lying, misleading people about farm laws, says Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday slammed Congress for misleading the people by lying about the new farm laws pointing that the party is losing its support base.

The Union Minister tweeted on Wednesday, "The farmer-friendly Central Government has enacted the Agricultural Reforms Act, in the larger interest of the farmers, but the Congress, which is losing its support base, is trying to mislead the people of the country by lying one lie after another."

"Congress MPs in the country's Parliament are also telling lies on the agrarian reform laws. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu again misled and our minister Anurag Thakur immediately exposed his lies," Tomar said in another tweet today.

The Minister had earlier said that the opposition has failed to point flaws in new farm laws and the opposition did not discuss provisions of these legislations during the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

"For two months I kept asking the farmers' union what is 'black' in these laws? Tell me if it should be fixed. Opposition leaders called criticising the agrarian reform. But no one tried to explain how are they harming the farmers," Tomar had said.

Several rounds of discussion have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions. The government has said that it is willing to put the farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.