Narottam's tears follow supporters' violence after ticket denial: BJP leader cries at candidate rally in Datia | Watch

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday got emotional during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari from Datia, ahead of the by-election for the assembly constituency.

Video shows Narottam Mishra being consoled by MP CM Mohan Yadav. (ANI Video Grab)

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The video shows MP chief minister Mohan Yadav consoling Mishra as he sits beside him on stage during the rally with tears in his eyes. The tears follow his supporters' violence after the former minister was denied a ticket from his bastion.

Tiwari filed his nomination papers for the July 30 assembly bypoll in the presence of Narottam Mishra and other senior party leaders on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his assembly membership following his conviction in a cheating case. Votes will be counted on August 3. The Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh for the seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his assembly membership following his conviction in a cheating case. Votes will be counted on August 3. The Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh for the seat. {{/usCountry}}

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"20 years ago, when the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh was in power, dacoits used to roam this region freely. When the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, it transformed Datia. Not a single notorious gang remains; there isn't a single identified gang left in the area. That is what real work looks like. Congress people should talk about their work, show your work, and then ask for votes. We are presenting our achievements; you should present yours. There is no major internal conflict within the BJP; I am telling you the truth... From the 16th, I will camp right here myself. Together with all the workers, I will bow my head in respect at every single doorstep in Datia. I will visit every single village. I will ensure Ashutosh’s victory," an emotional former minister said at the rally.

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Earlier, Mishra had dismissed speculation of discontent after being denied the party ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll, saying he has "no resentment" toward anyone and will abide by the party's decision.

Datia violence

Narottam Mishra's supporters had blocked National Highway-44 on Friday evening after the BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

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The protest lasted about 11 hours, bringing traffic to a complete standstill and causing a 15 km-long congestion that also affected adjoining districts. Protesters also attempted to shut down markets in the city.

Mishra, a three-time MLA from Datia and six times in total, said he would work to convince party workers to attend the nomination of the BJP candidate from the constituency and follow whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, with counting on August 3.

Why was Narottam Mishra denied ticket from Datia?

Sources quoted in a PTI report said the state BJP unit had forwarded Narottam Mishra's name as its sole recommendation for the Datia seat after chief minister Mohan Yadav met senior party leaders on July 6.

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However, feedback from the central leadership in New Delhi suggested thatMishra's electoral position was not as strong as initially assessed, the report added.

Party insiders also claimed Mishra, a six-time MLA, could have emerged as another power centre in the state if he had won the bypoll and returned to the cabinet.