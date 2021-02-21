Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Congress leaders after lift in Indore hospital crashes
Several Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, escaped unhurt after an elevator they were in dropped from the ground floor to the basement at a hospital in Indore.
According to people in the hospital, the incident took place because the elevator was overcrowded. No one was hurt in the lift crash.
Grateful for the save, Nath tweeted in Hindi, "Hanuman ji has always bestowed his grace. Jai Hanuman."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his concern regarding the incident. The chief minister asked about the safety of the former chief minister and his colleagues. Indore collector has been ordered to investigate the incident, he added.
"Got the news of the fall Kamal Nath and other leaders in an elevator in the private hospital of Indore. Asked about their safety, all is well from God's grace. The collector of Indore has been ordered to investigate the incident," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.
Nath and the other leaders had gone to DNS Hospital to meet ailing party colleague Rameshwar Patel.
MPCC media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the elevator fell at least 10 feet. He demanded action against hospital authorities.
One of the directors at DNS Hospital said that the lift didn't fall but went down a little due to the overloading, after which the liftman took the lift to the basement.
Other Congress leaders who were in the lift with Nath were Sajjan Singh Verma, Jitu Patwari, Vishal Patel and Vinay Bakaliwal, news agency PTI reported.
