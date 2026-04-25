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Nashik ‘godman’ sexually exploits woman, clicks ‘objectionable’ photos, arrested

In 2024, the accused  took the survivor to a lodge, where he sexually assaulted her and took her objectionable photographs, police said.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 01:48 am IST
PTI |
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Police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman for sexually exploiting a 28-year-old woman in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said.

Photo for representation(Hindustan Times File)

The accused, Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Kakde (31), was arrested late Thursday night and a local court on Friday remanded him in police custody till April 29.

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According to police, the victim was facing some family problems and in order to find solutions to her problems, her parents took her to a Shri Datta Devsthan Mutt in Dharangaon (Khadak) village near Lasalgaon in Niphad taluka of the district in 2024.

There she met 'godman' Maheshgiri. He told her that he has divine powers and can cure people. He convinced the woman that she had been affected by evil powers and forced her to do some rituals. After that, he started sending obscene and objectionable messages on her mobile phone. Slowly, he started sexually exploiting her. He took her to a lodge, where he sexually assaulted her and took her objectionable photographs, they said.

 
crime sexual abuse nashik police
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