‘There won’t be any…': Uncertainty clouds Iran-US talks yet again despite White House confirmation

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said an Iranian delegation led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Islamabad on Friday where he was received by Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar, chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials.

However, Iran hasn't officially confirmed their participation in the Pakistan-mediated talks, even though Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan a short while ago.

The US will be sending its envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Islamabad for talks and the duo will leave on Saturday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday.

Confusion seems to be plaguing the second round of Iran-US talks once again even as the White House confirmed that talks will be held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad over the weekend. Track updates on Iran US conflict

In a statement, it said during the visit Araghchi is expected to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

Quoting a senior Iranian official, Al Jazeera reported that there won't be any Iran-US talks in Pakistan and Araghchi is visiting Pakistan as part of his multi-nation tour to discuss regional developments. Araghchi is set to visit Oman and Russia as well as part of his tour.

Araghchi earlier also wrote on on social media that he was traveling to Pakistan on a trip focused on “bilateral matters and regional developments.”

Two Pakistani government sources aware of the discussions told Reuters that Araghchi's visit would be brief and focus on Iran's proposals for talks with the US, which mediator Pakistan would then convey to Washington.

What White House said White House on Froiday said that President Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran. Vice President JD Vance would not be traveling and is on standby, the White House said.

Also read: US-Iran peace talks to resume? Trump sending delegation to Pakistan as Araghchi announces visit

“JD Vance is on standby and will be willing to dispatch to Pakistan if we feel it’s a necessary use of his time,” US press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that US had seen some progress from the Iranian side in recent days, adding that they hoped more will be made in weekend talks.

Leavitt told Fox News on Friday that Iran had reached out, and asked for an in-person meeting.