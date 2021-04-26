Home / India News / Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir for use in Covid-19 treatment
Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir for use in Covid-19 treatment

American pharma major Merck along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has developed Molnupiravir(MK-4482).
APR 26, 2021
According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.(Unsplash/ Representative photo)

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday said it applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir Capsules for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

"Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy," it said.

NATCO is hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on "compassionate use" for patients.

"Compassionate use" approval is given for investigational drugs so that a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug.

The company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.

