Nation was under Emergency when Vande Mataram completed 100 years: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lamented that when national song Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the Constitution was "throttled" and nation chained by Emergency. Initiating a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, Modi noted that when Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was reeling under colonialism. Parliament winter session live: PM Modi has begun the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The debate comes amid a political row after the PM accused the Congress of removing certain lines from the song in 1937, which he adds, “sowed the seeds of the partition”.(Sansad TV/Screengrab)

"When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, country was under colonial rule while at its 100th anniversary the nation was under Emergency," he said.

The prime minister noted that the mantra of Vande Mataram gave power and inspiration to the entire country during freedom struggle

"The mantra energised and inspired India’s freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination. Remembering that sacred Vande Mataram today is a great privilege for all of us in this House.

"It is a matter of pride for us that we are witnessing the historic occasion of Vande Mataram completing 150 years," he said.

"When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind prison bars. The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass," Modi said. PTI SKU ACB GJS NAB

