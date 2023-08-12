Delhi will now get justice which 'jhagdalu’ AAP was stopping: Bansuri Swaraj

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and said that it is a 'Jhagdalu' & 'Nikammi' government. She also congratulated the President on the Delhi Services Bill and said that the national capital will now work in accordance with the law. "...Since 2015 the AAP govt made excuses for their inefficiency...It is a 'Jhagdalu' & 'Nikammi' government...I congratulate the President for passing the bill (Delhi Services Bill). Now that the bill is passed, the administration in Delhi will work in accordance with the law..." she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj (ANI)

The Delhi Services Bill which has now become law is meant to replace the contentious Ordinance on the control of services in the national capital. The bill, granting the central government authority over bureaucrats in the national capital drew stiff resistance from several leaders of opposition parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the bill as the most "undemocratic" piece of paper ever tabled in the Parliament.

The opposition coalition known as I.N.D.I.A. and the faction led by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, referred to as BRS, strongly objected to the proposed legislation. Conversely, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Odisha and the YSR Congress Party from Andhra Pradesh expressed their backing for the bill.

The bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was passed in the lower house of the Parliament on August 3 and in the upper house on August 7 with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against it.

In the debate centered around the potential infringement of the Supreme Court's ruling on the authority of the Delhi government over services, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, voiced his perspective in the Rajya Sabha. He asserted that the proposed bill does not run afoul of the Supreme Court's directive. He pointed out that the Supreme Court's verdict explicitly acknowledges the prerogative of the Parliament to enact legislation pertaining to the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

