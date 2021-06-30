National Doctors' Day on July 1: History and significance

India celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year to honour the birth and death anniversary of great physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. This day serves to show gratitude to all those doctors who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients.

Doctor's Day is not just celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates. In the United States it is observed on March 30, in Cuba on December 3 and in Iran, it is celebrated on August 23. First time the Doctor's Day was observed in March 1933 in the US state of Georgia. This day was celebrated by sending a card to the physicians and placing flowers on the graves of doctors who have passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, remembered Dr BC Roy. Speaking about doctors in the backdrop of Doctors' Day, PM Modi said, "On July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. We must pay tribute to our doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by Covid-19."

This year, the National Doctors' Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

History and Significance of National Doctors' Day

The Government of India established Doctors' Day in 1991 to recognize the contributions of BC Roy. He played an important role in the establishment of Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the role of doctors in the progress of this nation.