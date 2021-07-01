National Doctors’ Day: PM Modi hails medics for their work in Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day. He delivered his address at a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to honour and commemorate the work of healthcare workers, especially over the past one year since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country.

During the address, PM Modi hailed the work of the doctors in saving the lives of people and said, "Our doctors, their knowledge and experience is helping us battle this Covid-19 virus." He also thanked all doctors on behalf of 130 crore citizens of the country.

In the virtual address, PM Modi also highlighted the government's effort towards strengthening the medical infrastructure in the country. "Our government has put maximum thrust on the health care sector, and the budget for it more than doubled to over ₹2 lakh crore this year," PM Modi said. He also announced a credit guarantee scheme of ₹50,000 crore "to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas, where there is a lack of health facilities."

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Here are the key highlights of the address:

> Limitations were created due to the kind of medical infrastructure that was created in the country over several decades... medical infrastructure was neglected in earlier times.

> Despite all problems, India’s condition was somewhere stable than other developed countries.

> India's per lakh population rate of infection and death rate has still been manageable compared with more developed countries.

> Till 2014, where there were only six AIIMS in the country, work on 15 new AIIMS has already started in the last seven years, he pointed out. The number of medical colleges has also increased by about one and a half times.

> Our government is committed to safeguarding our doctors. Last year, we brought in several provisions against crimes against doctors. We are also providing free insurance cover to our Covid warriors, Modi added.

> On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I want to thank all the doctors.