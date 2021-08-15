National Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a means to “fight poverty” as it encourages teaching in mother tongue and meets the needs of the 21st century.

The NEP, which was approved by the Union cabinet in July last year, recommends imparting early education in regional languages or mother tongue.

While addressing the country on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said, “When our poor daughters and sons will become professionals after studying in their mother tongue then only justice will be done to their abilities. I consider NEP a means to fight against poverty.”

He said the NEP has a special feature under which sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular. “Sports are also one of the most effective means to move forward in life,” Modi said.

Earlier in April, the Prime Minister had said that the NEP frees and empowers students to participate in national development and is futuristic as per global standards.

On August 12, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government was working to create synergy between education and skills as envisioned in the NEP 2020, for making a future-ready workforce.