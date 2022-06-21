National Herald case: Congress leader spits at cops, BJP reacts

Days after senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury courted controversy when she grabbed a police officer by his collar, another party leader, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D'Souza, was on Tuesday caught on camera spitting at security personnel as the party continued its protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“Shameful & Disgusting. After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption. Will Sonia, Priyanka & Rahul act on her?” tweeted Shehzad Poonawalla, a spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

News agency ANI shared a slightly longer video of the episode.

In the clip, D'Souza is seen spitting at the cops from the door of a bus, when the protesting Congress workers were being detained by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police are yet to issue a statement on the incident. There is no reaction from D'Souza or Congress as well.

In April, D'Souza made headlines when she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on a flight, and questioned her on the rising prices of fuel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

Meanwhile, Tuesday marks day 5 of Gandhi's questioning by the ED, and the second straight day this week. The Wayanad MP was questioned from June 13-15 as well. He was then asked to appear on June 17, but on his request the fourth round was postponed for June 20 due to the ill health of his mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his 52nd birthday, on June 19.

