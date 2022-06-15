National Herald case LIVE: BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi as Cong continues protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED summons

National Herald case, Congress protests LIVE updates: Delhi witnessed huge protests by the Congress on Wednesday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning over the charges of money laundering in the National Herald case. Gandhi was quizzed for over eight hours by the probe agency on Tuesday. As he appeared for the next round of questioning, several Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers gathered outside the party office on Akbar Road to protest, but were roughed up by the police and forcibly taken away, news agency PTI quoted a party worker as saying. The Congress workers also reached outside the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office and burned tires to protest the central agency's probe against Gandhi. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.