Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, others detained for 2nd straight day amid Rahul Gandhi'
- National Herald Case LIVE: The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over ₹2,000 crore in a equity transaction, filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy in 2012 against the Gandhis.
National Herald Case LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before Enforcement Directorate for day two of questioning in connection with the National Herald Case. On Monday, he was questioned for over 10 hours as ED is invetigation money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald case.
The day 1 of questioning saw high political drama and protests in the streets with many top Congress leaders detained on Monday.
Various senior leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march. Former Union minister P Chidambaram said he had suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the COngress demonstrations for “celebrating corruption” in the form of protests. Several other parts in the country saw similar dramatic scenes and demonstrations.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 01:19 PM
Detained Congress leaders being transferred to Badarpur police station: Report
Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others who are in police custody have been taken to Badarpur police station in Delhi, reports news agency ANI.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 01:13 PM
ED questioning underway
In the questioning, Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter, reported news agency PTI citing officials.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 12:15 PM
Top Congress leaders detained again on day 2 of Rahul ED questioning
As Rahul Gandhi left for day 2 of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in the National Herald corruption case, top Congress leaders were detained again, including party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi. Read More
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 11:21 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ED office for day 2 of questioning
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for second round of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 11:13 AM
Randeep Surjewala detained for 2nd day among others
More senior Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala detained as they protest over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 11:09 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for day 2 of questioning
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office for probe in the National Herald case.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 11:00 AM
Delhi police detain Congress leaders, claims Congress MP Manickam Tagore
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 10:51 AM
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka leave from their residence
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 10:42 AM
Our problem is ‘ED not following the law': Chidambaram ahead of Congress protests
We're protesting against misuse of law, if ED follows the law, we've no problem. But ED is not following the law... We're asking what's the scheduled offence? There's no answer. Which police agency has registered an FIR? No answer; no copy of FIR, says senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 10:12 AM
Congress's 4 questions to centre as Rahul Gandhi quizzed in National Herald case
The Congress on Tuesday raised four questions for the central government ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day. Read More
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:46 AM
Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, several roads blocked
"Due to special traffic arrangements, inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road," said Delhi Traffic Police.
The Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:44 AM
‘As Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk today': Randeep Surjewala ahead of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi
We are Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk, our 'Satyagraha' won't stop, says Congress's Randeep Surjewala on probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, as per ANI.
“ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta...He is being constantly attacked," Surjewala also said.
-
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:40 AM
Day 2 of ED questioning for Rahul Gandhi after high drama, detentions
Congress leader Harish Rawat said the party’s protest will continue on Tuesday. “We'll continue this fight tomorrow as well. The struggle of Congress party will continue until they (Central govt) try to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi & our party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read More