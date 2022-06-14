Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, others detained for 2nd straight day amid Rahul Gandhi'

National Herald Case LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before Enforcement Directorate for day two of questioning in connection with the National Herald Case. On Monday, he was questioned for over 10 hours as ED is invetigation money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald case.

The day 1 of questioning saw high political drama and protests in the streets with many top Congress leaders detained on Monday.

Various senior leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march. Former Union minister P Chidambaram said he had suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the COngress demonstrations for “celebrating corruption” in the form of protests. Several other parts in the country saw similar dramatic scenes and demonstrations.