National Herald case LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka visit mother Sonia Gandhi in hospital

National Herald case LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were sitting on a dharna near the central agency office amid the Wayanad MP's grilling. The Congress staged protests across the country against what they alleged was a vendetta by the Narendra Modi government. Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel took part in the ‘Satyagraha’ march.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party's ‘Satyagraha’ march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests. Security was beefed up near the ED office. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Congress protest, calling the demonstrations a ‘fake satyagraha'.