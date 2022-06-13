Gehlot, other top Congress leaders detained amid mega protest: 10 points

Surrounded by hundreds of Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a mega ‘Satyagraha’ march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi. Shortly after, the former Congress chief appeared for questioning in the National Herald corruption case. The party has been holding demonstrations against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led central government. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his other top party colleagues, were detained. “Today, the way the peaceful march of the Congress party is being stopped, this dictatorship is being watched by the whole country. The Congress headquarters have been cordoned off, police have been deployed all around, leader-workers are being detained. I have also been detained along with my associates while going to the ED office,” Gehlot tweeted after Gandhi's questioning began at the ED office. KC Venugopal and Deepender Hooda were also among those detained.

Here are ten points on the Congress’s ‘Satyagraha’ protest and Rahul Gandhi’s questioning:

1. Along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi was seen leading the huge march even as the Delhi Police denied permission to the party to hold the rally. Many top Congress leaders, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, P Chidambaram, reached the party headquarters ahead of the demonstrations.

2. A video was tweeted by the Congress's Pawar Khera who claimed that Delhi's prisons were “full”. “We are being taken to Fatehpur Beri. We won't give up,” Khera said, saying that Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, were among the leaders along with him in the bus.

3. After some early morning detentions, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the rally won’t be canceled. He alleged that more than a thousand workers had been detained since Sunday night. "We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or get scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by the Congress,” Surjewala said on the show of strength.

4. However, the BJP slammed the Congress yet again. “The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught the world to fight for truth while Congress is teaching the world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

5. On Sunday, he had said: "Why this drama of press conferences? Present yourself in front of ED and accept the wrongdoing. What is this Satyagrah? Gandhiji would be shamed to see this fake Satyagrah of fake Gandhis. Rahulji, don't try to escape the rule.”

6. The Congress has been holding protests in other parts of the country also. In Kerala, water cannons were used to disperse protesters.

7. The mega protest comes just two days before West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with 22 non-BJP leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and eight chief ministers ahead of the presidential election.

8. Sonia Gandhi too has to be questioned in the case. But she tested positive for Covid recently and was hospitalised on Sunday. She will now be quizzed on June 23.

9. The case pertains to complaint by BJP’s Subramanian Swamy, which alleged corruption in transactions linked to the National Herald newspaper.

10. A money-laundering case - linked with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd - was recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The National Herald - which was founded by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru - is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON