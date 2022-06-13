Home / India News / National Herald case LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka visit mother Sonia Gandhi in hospital
National Herald case LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The appearance came after he led the ‘satyagraha’ march to the ED office, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 04:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
National Herald case LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were sitting on a dharna near the central agency office amid the Wayanad MP's grilling. The Congress staged protests across the country against what they alleged was a vendetta by the Narendra Modi government. Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel took part in the ‘Satyagraha’ march. 

 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party's ‘Satyagraha’ march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests. Security was beefed up near the ED office. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Congress protest, calling the demonstrations a ‘fake satyagraha'.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 13, 2022 04:11 PM IST

    ‘Rahul Gandhi’s drama proves he has done something wrong'

    Through his drama, Rahul Gandhi has proven that he has done something wrong. Otherwise, he would've gone there silently and given a statement to media later. But procession was taken out and he appeared before ED with an army. India has changed, nobody will be scared of you now: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM and ex-Congress leader

  • Jun 13, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    Gandhi siblings visit ailing mother Sonia in hospital

    Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where their mother, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, was admitted due to Covid-related issues on June 12.

  • Jun 13, 2022 03:11 PM IST

    Mumbai Police detain Congress workers

    Mumbai Police detained more than 250 Congress workers who had taken out a protest march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to ED office in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi: Statement

  • Jun 13, 2022 02:43 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office 

    Rahul Gandhi leaves from ED's office after appearing for questioning in the National Herald case.

  • Jun 13, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi leaves Tughlaq Road police station

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves Tughlaq Road police station after meeting the party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march.

  • Jun 13, 2022 02:00 PM IST

    Ahmedabad: Congress workers detained during protest against ED probe in National Herald case

    Congress workers took to streets in various parts of the country, including Ahmedabad. Several Congress workers were detained while protesting ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    Priyanka meets Congress leaders detained in Delhi police station

    Priyanka Gandhi meets KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders detained at Delhi' s Tughlaq Road police station. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    After Cong alleges being denied permission for protest, Delhi Police issues statement

    "Congress leaders gave a letter to us last night asking permission for their 200 office bearers, MPs, senior leaders & 1000 workers to visit AICC office. We cleared that if they want a big gathering, they can go to Jantar Mantar," says Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP. Full report

  • Jun 13, 2022 01:04 PM IST

    Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury alleges manhandling by Delhi Police personnel

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to SHO Tughlaq Road alleging manhandling by Delhi Police personnel on the way to ED office, demands action

  • Jun 13, 2022 12:51 PM IST

    Let the jails be filled, Cong won't give up: Pawan Khera

    Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a video on Twitter claiming he along with detained workers were being taken to Fatehpur Beri. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    Cong pressurising investigating agency to protect Gandhi family, alleges Smriti Irani

    Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed...It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family, says union minister Smriti Irani

  • Jun 13, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    Gehlot, KC Venugopal detained by Delhi Police during protests: Report

    Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal detained by police, taken to Tughlaq Road PS. Party's Deepender S Hooda, Ashok Gehlot also detained & taken to Fatehpur Police Station, ANI reports

  • Jun 13, 2022 12:07 PM IST

    Rahul, Priyanka lead 'Satygraha' march to ED office amid high drama| In pics

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned by ED in money laundering case in connection with the National Herald Case has appeared before it on Monday. Amid this, Congress leaders and workers have staged protests across the country over the summons. See photos

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    4 Congress leaders detained in Mandir Marg police station, reports ANI

    Congress leaders Rajni Patil, Akhikesh Prasad Singh, L. Hanumanthaiah and Thirunavukkarasar Su. detained in Mandir Marg PS for protest in support of Rahul Gandhi who's appearing before ED in National Herald case, reports ANI.

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    Congress workers detained by Delhi Police

    The Delhi Police have detained several Congress workers who are protesting in the central Delhi area. The protests are taking place as Rahul Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED in the National Herald case. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case

    Surrounded by hundreds of Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a mega ‘Satyagraha’ march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi. This was hours after some Congress workers were detained outside the party headquarters in the national capital. Gandhi appeared for questioning in the National Herald corruption case on Monday. The Congress, however, has alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led central government. Full report

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    'Bulldozers missing': Karti Chidambaram's dig on BJP amid Congress protests

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday took a jibe at the BJP as huge police presence was seen outside the office of Enforcement Directorate and several parts of the national capital ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the probe agency in the National Herald case. He used a "bulldozer" reference in his post after authorities in Uttar Pradesh acted against those accused in violence during the Friday protests. Full report

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi leads 'Satyagraha' march to ED office

    Rahul Gandhi is marching with the Congress leaders and workers to the ED office, where he will appear for quizzing in the National Herald case. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    Protest against what's happening in the country today: Gehlot

    We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated, says Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

  • Jun 13, 2022 10:54 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarter

    Rahul Gandhi has arrived at the Congress headquarter. He will march to ED office from here. 

  • Jun 13, 2022 10:46 AM IST

    ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans resonate at Congress headquarter

    Top Congress leaders are present at the AICC headquarter in New Delhi from where Rahul Gandhi will begin his march to the Enforcement Directorate office. Massive sloganeering by the Congress workers. 

