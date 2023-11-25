National Institute of Open Schooling celebrates 34th Foundation Day

National Institute of Open Schooling celebrated its 34th Foundation Day on the 23rd of November 2023, in the auspicious presence of the renowned academicians of the country at the Kalyan Singh Sabhagar, NIOS. The Foundation Day celebration was graced by the Distinguished Guests Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of SE & L, Ministry of Education, Govt. Of India, and Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan awardee and Honourable Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The program was inaugurated by the lightening of the lamp accompanied by Saraswati Vandana by Spoorthi Santosh Rao.

The program reached its height by Dr. Sonal Mansingh and her troop with their remarkable performance of Naatya Katha "Meera" based on the life of the legendary titular figure and avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The program continued as Prof. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) felicitated the distinguished guests. After that the NIOS song was presented that documented the achievements of this renowned organization. Chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) delivered a welcome speech highlighting the mission and vision of NIOS and its various tasks in implementing the NEP 2020 in the school curriculum. She mentioned that NIOS constantly is receiving recognition from different organizations of the world for its innovation work. Recently, NIOS had signed a MoU with NDRF for the development and assessment of a certificate course of Communicative English.

On this occasion NIOS Gender Policy was released and the Arambhika portal and the Pensioner's portal were launched. The program carried on with the felicitation of NIOS learners.

Ms. Kanta, UN Women, Deputy Country Representative, India congratulates the learners for choosing NIOS for their education. All he invited Guests acknowledged the journey of enthusiasm and steady efforts of the personnel under the wide and systematic institution that has brought it to a level where it is serving the nation in the best possible manner and hence, contributing efficiently in the development of the nation.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar Singh, the Secretary and the Director (Academic) of NIOS gave an inspiring and motivational speech and appreciated the untiring contributions of each and every member of the organisation.