National Polio Immunisation drive to start from January 31: All you need to know

As the vaccination drive is being held amid Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens are advised not to take children to the immunisation camps.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The National Pulse Polio vaccination drive was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year as well. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amid the largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, India will also start its National Polio Immunisation programme from January 31. It was earlier scheduled fro January 17 but was postponed as Covid-19 vaccination drive began from January 16. President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Polio National Immunisation Day on January 30 by administering polio drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45am.

Here is all you need to know:

1. Children in the age group of 0 to 5 years will be administered polio drops.

2. The drive will go on till February 2.

3. Polio Ravivar or the Sunday on which the immunisation drive begins is known as the National Immunisation Day.

4. In 1995, India launched Pulse Polio immunisation programme following the World Health Organization's Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations

5. The polio vaccination drive is conducted twice in a year, generally in the early months.

6. As the vaccination drive is being held amid Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens are advised not to take children to the immunisation camps.

7. Before launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the health ministry emphasised that no compromised with the ongoing inoculation programme will be made. However, the polio vaccination was held for the time to take stock of the Covid-19 vaccination situation.

8. Covid-19 vaccination may be put on hold for three days when polio immunisation drive goes on, depending on resources.

