gurugram news

Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be put on hold from January 31 till February 2 because of a pulse polio drive, health department officials said
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be put on hold from January 31 till February 2 because of a pulse polio drive, health department officials said. There will be no vaccination in public or private set-ups as the entire government healthcare staff will be deployed for the polio vaccination drive, at booths across the city as well as for home visits.

In a district-level task force meeting on vaccination held on Thursday with the additional deputy commissioner, Prashant Panwar, the health department along with other departments were directed to achieve a target of inoculating over 359,648 children below the age of five years in three days.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “At least 1,266 polio booths will be set up across the city on January 31 to administer bivalent oral polio virus vaccine. Thereafter, on February 1 and 2, home visits will be conducted to attain the maximum coverage. In wake of the polio drive, the Covid-19 vaccination has been put on hold for three days.”

In the polio drive held in 2020, the health department had to restrict its coverage due to the high volume of Covid-19 cases in the district. The health staff had to be deployed for contact tracing and home visits of isolated patients. As Covid-19 cases have sharply fallen, the department has planned to deploy all its employees for the polio drive.

“More than 5,000 health workers will be part of the inoculation drive. At least 112 mobile teams and 29 transit teams have been formed. About 240 supervisors have also been designated duties to handle booths,” said Dr MP Singh, the district immunisation officer.

As directed by Panwar, teams will focus on areas near construction sites for the inoculation. In a statement issued by the administration, Panwar has asked for the preparation of a micro plan, taking assistance of other departments concerned, including labour, women and child development, education and district development as well as the panchayat office, to cover children in rural areas.

Covid vaccinations on hold for three days for polio immunisations

