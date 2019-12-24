National Population Register to be updated, says Centre

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:04 IST

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, reported PTI quoting officials.

Officials says Rs 8500 crore has been approved for the exercise.

The exercise will start from April next year. It is a list of “usual residents” of the country.

Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.