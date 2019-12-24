e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / India News / National Population Register to be updated, says Centre

National Population Register to be updated, says Centre

The exercise will start from April next year. It is a list of “usual residents” of the country.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.
Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.((HT Photo/ Representatives Image ))
         

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, reported PTI quoting officials.

Officials says Rs 8500 crore has been approved for the exercise.

The exercise will start from April next year. It is a list of “usual residents” of the country.

Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.

tags
top news
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news