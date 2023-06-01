National Ramayana Festival begins in Chhattisgarh's Ramleela Maidan

For the first time, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday organised a three-day Ramayana national cultural festival in the Raigarh district's Ramleela Maidan. Inaugurating the festival, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that “Lord Shri Ram spent a significant period of his exile, ten years, in Chhattisgarh, forging a deep connection with the state.”

“Chhattisgarh is the land of Kaushalya Mata, Lord Shri Ram was expected to be crowned but instead embarked on his exile. During his time in the state, Lord Shri Ram met with Nishadraj, Shabri, and various sages, symbolizing the diverse experiences he had during his journey. Lord Shri Ram belongs to everyone, including Nishadraj and Shabri,” CM Baghel said.

According to a press release, Baghel further emphasized that despite facing numerous challenges, Lord Shri Ram never compromised his dignity. “People of Chhattisgarh have a special relationship with both the Vanavasi (exile) Ram and the Kaushalya’s Ram, considering him nephew and revering him accordingly,” he said.

About National Ramayana Festival

The National Ramayana Festival - which is being held in Chhattisgarh for the first time ever - is set to see several devotional performances based on Ramkatha by Ramayana troupes from 12 states of the country including Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, as well as those from Cambodia and Indonesia.

On the last day of the festival, eminent Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas will extol the glory of Lord Shri Ram with his special performance at ‘Apne-Apne Ram Music Night’, said a press release.

According to the release, the festival is being “widely appreciated not only in Chhattisgarh but also across the country” and trended number one on several social media platforms.

