Nationwide chemists' strike against online pharmacies begins with mixed response

The one day strike called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players started on a mixed note even as the body claimed total support from its members. Chemists across the country are clsoed today. (Unsplash/Representative)

All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) claims to represent 12.4 lakh chemists, pharmacists, and distributors and is demanding action against what it termed as "illegal" operations of online pharmacies.

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"All medical shops are closed... we are getting feedback from all our state branches that everybody is participating in this strike. We have not given stress to the nursing home pharmacies which are working there inside the hospitals," AIOCD General Secretary Rajiv Singhal told PTI.

However, in the National Capital Region outlets of some organised pharmacy chains were operating.

"We are not a part of the strike," said one sales executive when asked about the nationwide strike call given by AIOCD.

Also Read: Chemists to observe nationwide shutdown on May 20 over online drug sales

Singhal reiterated that AIOCD is protesting against the GSR 817 and GSR 220 notifications, as these are effectively regularising online pharmacies.

These have led to sale of medicines without proper physical verification of prescriptions, while online pharmacies backed by corporates with deep pockets are indulging in deep discounting thereby hurting traditional chemists, he noted.

Singhal said AIOCD will consider its future course of action after the one day nationwide strike to protect the interests of its members and stakeholders.