Natural History Museum in Aizawl notified as India’s 21st ‘designated repository’

The Natural History Museum (NHM) at Mizoram University in Aizawl has been designated as a repository under the Biological Diversity Act, the Union environment ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The NHM at Mizoram University was designated on June 19 on the recommendation of the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA). (MIzoram University)

Designated repositories constitute an important component of India’s biodiversity governance framework and are mandated to keep in safe custody the biological material including voucher specimens deposited with them. They also serve as a legal registry for biological resources used in scientific research and commercial ventures.

Aizawl’s museum is India’s 21st designated repository.

A ministry statement said the NHM at Mizoram University was designated on June 19 on the recommendation of the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

Officials said the NHM will maintain voucher specimens of select flora, including pteridophytes and macrofungi, and fauna such as reptiles, amphibians, fishes, moths, beetles and butterflies.

“It will also serve as the designated depository for type specimens of newly discovered species from the region. These authenticated collections will strengthen species identification, traceability and scientific research while safeguarding India’s biological resources for long-term conservation. They will also support future ecological restoration in the event of habitat loss, natural disasters or species decline,” an official said.

NHM was established in 2022, under the Mizoram University and is known for its unique location within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot.

Mizoram and the wider north-eastern region harbours more than 7,500 species of flowering plants and over 2,000 faunal species, the ministry said, adding the repository will also support the documentation and conservation of endemic species unique to the region.

Even before its designation, more than 500 specimens have already been preserved at the institution, including herbarium sheets, officials added.