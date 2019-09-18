Naveen Jaihind urges Brahmins to wield axe against BJP government

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:32 IST

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Naveen Jaihind on Tuesday urged the Brahmin community to wield an axe to protect themselves from the BJP government in the state.

Talking to media persons here, Jaihind said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had disrespected the Brahmin community after he allegedly threatened to chop off the neck of Harsh Mohan Bardwaj , a BJP leader, when the latter tried to put a crown on the CM’s head during his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Barwala.

“Now, I urge my Brahmin brothers to pick up an axe against Khattar and throw him out of the power in the upcoming elections. The BJP will hit our necks, if it is voted to power again. The Brahmin leaders need to raise voice against Khattar. I want to tell the CM that pride is more important for Brahmins than the party ticket,” he added.

Jaihind also accused Khattar of trying to damage the social fabric of the state by allegedly saying that he will attack his rivals with an axe.

“We are living in a democratic country. We have ideological differences, but we are not enemies. Khattar’s statement shows that he considers his opponents as his enemies,” he said.

