Mistaken identity: Jindal Group clarifies as its chairman faces backlash for ex-BJP leader’s remarks

Amid the ongoing rage and protests over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the BJP’s former Delhi media head along with suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Jindal Steel & Power on Sunday issued a clarification saying its chairman was “in no way related” to the ongoing tension.

Jindal Group chairman Naveen Jindal had been facing some backlash over the past few days due to misinformation amid an outrage surrounding the comments made by Sharma and the other Jindal. According to the statement, some media reports had used the Jindal chairman's image mistakenly while writing on the current controversy.

“We wish to inform that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Mr. Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify, that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our Chairman while reporting the matter,” the statement read.

“This clearly is a case of mistaken identity. We urge all to avoid this mistake and refrain from using photographs or social media handles of our Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal with regards to the concerned matter,” it added.

Naveen Kumar Jindal, BJP's former Delhi unit media chief, was expelled from the party over his controversial remarks against the Prophet, while Sharma was suspended amid a major diplomatic fallout over the issue.

The remarks drew strong condemnation from many Muslim-dominated countries, including Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Yemen, Mauritius and others. The government has distanced itself from the remarks saying they reflected views of fringe elements, while the BJP also issued a statement condemning the remarks, besides removing them from the party.

Cases have been registered against the former BJP members even as protests continued to rock several parts of the country over the issue.

