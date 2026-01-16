Edit Profile
    Naveen Patnaik suspends 2 lawmakers from BJD over anti-party activities

    Arvind Sanatan Mahakud, a two-time lawmaker and the state’s richest legislator, was suspended months after Patnaik’s questioned him for missing a legislature party meeting

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST
    By Debabrata Mohanty
    Odisha’s Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended assembly members Arvind Sanatan Mahakud and Arabinda Mahapatra from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik. (X)
    Mahakud, a two-time lawmaker and the state’s richest legislator, was suspended months after Patnaik’s in February last year questioned him for missing a legislature party meeting and inquired whether he came to the assembly to meet the chief minister Mohan Majhi. He criticised the previous BJD government at a public meeting in Majhi’s presence.

    People aware of the matter said Mahapatra’s suspension was linked to his father Bijay Mahapatra’s meetings with dissident BJD leaders to create a third front by breaking up the party, which lost power in Odisha after 24 years in 2024. They added that the suspensions are a message to other dissident BJD leaders challenging Patnaik’s authority.

    BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra warned of stern action against anyone involved in anti-party activities. “Whenever the party leader makes a decision, it is based on careful deliberation and solid facts and evidence. This indicates that the suspended leaders were involved in anti-party activities,” said Mishra.

    Mahapatra expressed surprise over his suspension, saying he neither made any statement against the party leadership nor put the party in any difficult situation. “I do not know what anti-party activities I have done. I will have to discuss with the party leadership to find out the exact reasons.”

