Navjot Sidhu joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar: ‘Fight is for…’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday joined the wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Sharing pictures on Twitter, Sidhu said that the fight is for the “honour, integrity, and dignity of every woman”. He also urged for a custodial interrogation against the WFI chief.

Navjot Sidhu joined wrestlers in their protest against WFI chief(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Questioning why the FIR against Brij Bhushan was delayed, Sidhu said, “To know what is right and not to do, it is the worst cowardice”. “Not making the FIR public reflects that the FIR is mild and not corroborative to the complainant’s complaint….. intent is questionable and motive is to protect the accused…… Are things being swept under the carpet?” the Congress leader questioned.

“…Why is the officer who delayed the FIR not being tried under Section 166 of IPC as he was duty bound to register an FIR which is mandatory in case of a cognizable offence as per Lalita Kumari vs Govt of UP judgment of The Hon’ble Supreme Court?” he added.

Six days after the top wrestlers of the country including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, have been protesting sitting at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan on April 28. According to the police, the first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections - based on the allegations of a minor; the second FIR is registered for carrying out a “comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.”

On this, Sidhu questioned, “Cases registered under POCSO Act are non-bailable….. why no arrest so far? Is the law different for the high and mighty? Why does the man in question continue to be in a position of influence and dominance which can make and break anyone’s career?”

“…With him at the helm of affairs, a fair investigation is impossible. The nation understands that committee formations are merely delay and deflect…The only way forward to a meaningful investigation and to uncover the truth is “Custodial Interrogation” , without it a fair investigation is meaningless,” Sidhu tweeted.

He further questioned, “If women of high esteem and achievement who have brought glory to the nation are treated so shabbily then imagine the fate of those on the streets?”

After Supreme Court's directions on Sunday, the Delhi police provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who leveled allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The complainants have also been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out, officials said.

