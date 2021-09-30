Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navjot Sidhu to continue in his post? What happened at Sidhu-Channi meeting?

The Sidhu-Channi meeting scheduled at 3pm on Thursday was an indication of a thaw between Sidhu and Channi as Sidhu travelled from Patiala to Chandigarh to attend the meeting.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu may continue in his post as the president of Punjab Congress, reports said, (PTI)

After the meeting between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, it was reported that all issues between the two were resolved and Sidhu is likely to continue at his post as the chief of Punjab Congress. The concerns that have been raised by Sidhu will be placed before the Cabinet on October 4. However, many of the issues that Navjot Sidhu has raised are regarding the Cabinet appointments only. No official word has been out regarding what transpired between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi at the meeting, apart from the date of the Cabinet meeting.

 

The Sidhu-Channi meeting scheduled at 3pm on Thursday was an indication of a thaw between Sidhu and Channi as Sidhu travelled from Patiala to Chandigarh to attend the meeting, though just before the meeting Sidhu tweeted his objection to the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the DGP.

On Tuesday, Sidhu resigned from the post of the president of Punjab Congress saying that he won't be able to compromise on Punjab's future. In a video, he also said that politics for him is taking a stand for the people, for Punjab, not for his own benefit. The resignation apparently took the Congress leadership by surprise as Sidhu did not discuss the issue with any senior Congress leader.

While the resignation was not accepted, Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he personally called Sidhu for a meeting. Downplaying the crisis at a time when his Cabinet, which has only a few months to work before the election, has just been formed, Channi said, "Party is supreme. The government takes note of the need of the party."

Channi also said he was not rigid over the appointments and if Sidhu has any objections then it can be discussed.

navjot singh sidhu charanjit channi amarinder singh
