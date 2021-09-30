Navjot Sidhu-Charanjit Channi meeting. Here's why it is significant

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who is at the centre of the political crisis in Punjab reached Punjab Bhavan on Thursday for his meeting with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh also arrived to attend the meeting. The crucial meeting comes two days after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of the state party president, opposing the appointments made by Charanjit Channi. The meeting was organised at the behest of Charanjit Singh Channi who called Navjot Sidhu personally for a meeting to settle things across the table.

The meeting assumes significance as it will be Charanjit Singh's first test as the chief minister to settle the issue with Navjot Sidhu.

Just before the meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted about the appointment of IPS Sahota. "DGP IPS Sahota was head of SIT investigating Beadbi case under Badal Govt, he wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege and gave clean chit to Badals. In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres and present Home Minister assured them of our support in fight for Justice," Navjot Sidhu tweeted indicating that he was not in a mood to take a step back.

Charanjit Singh Channi said on Wednesday that he was not rigid about the appointments. He said he had no ego and whatever might have upset Sidhu can be discussed. The indication is the appointments can be reversed. He also termed Sidhu as the head of the family and said that wherever objection he has can be discussed. Channi also steered clear from making any controversial statement when reporters told that Sidhu's move was to threaten the Channi government. Channi said there is no threat to the government and the situation is not beyond redressal.

Punjab will go to the elections in a few months. The removal of Captain Amarinder Singh following his ongoing disagreement with Navjot Singh Sidhu could not bring a solution to the crisis the Congress is facing in Punjab, as it has again come to Sidhu versus chief minister in the border state.

The Congress might go for Navjot Sidhu as the chief minister face for the upcoming assembly election and Charanjit Singh Channi was supposed to be in charge of the government for a few months. However, Channi can come off with flying colours if he can deftly handle the crisis.