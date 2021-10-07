Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers extend greetings, pray for good health
india news

Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers extend greetings, pray for good health

Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:49 AM IST
An illuminated Jhandewalan Temple is seen in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day before the Navratri festival begins.(ANI Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country on Navratri, along with several Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. He posted his greeting on Twitter, hoping that Navratri brings good health and prosperity in people's lives.

"Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives," PM Modi tweeted.

He also posted a prayer in his subsequent tweet for Maa Shailputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand today where he will dedicate 35 oxygen plants across various states and union territories.

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the country on Navratri, saying it's a grand festival where people can “realise their inner power and awaken their souls”.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra while wishing the people of the country on the beginning of nine-day festival Navratri.

In his tweet, BJP chief JP Nadda prayed for good health, happiness and good health for the people. "Om Devi Shailputra Namah. Best wishes to all countrymen on Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Mother Durga, the symbol of shakti. I pray to Jagat Janani Maa Durga for happiness, peace, prosperity, glory and health in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!!!" he said on Twitter.

The celebrations of Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways - including fasting - across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Navratri is celebrated to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

navratri navratri fast pm modi amit shah
