Navroz Mubarak: President Kovind says Parsis have 'made immense contribution to India's growth'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the Parsi new year Navroz. "Navroz Mubarak! People of Parsi community have made immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth & development. May the Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life and further strengthen the spirit of harmony & fraternity among our citizens," President Kovind tweeted.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted his greetings. "Celebrated with great traditional festivity, #Navroz symbolizes the spirit of fraternity, compassion & respect for all. May the year ahead bring prosperity & happiness in our lives," Naidu posted on Twitter.

In Persian, ‘Nav’ stands for new, and ‘Roz’ stands for the day, which literally translates to ‘new day’. Iranians and the Parsi community have been celebrating the traditional New Year for the past 3,000 years.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and promote peace, solidarity and friendship among people and different communities. The day also marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature.

In India, prominent celebrations take place in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where a sizeable Parsi population resides. Navroz falls in the month of August, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year it’s being celebrated on August 16.

Navroz is also known as Jamshed-i-Navroz, after the Persian King, Jamshed. The king is credited with having created the Persian calendar, or the Shahenshahi calendar.

On this day, people pray for prosperity and good health for each other. They also declutter their houses, minds and houses of the things unnecessary.

The Parsi community dresses up in their traditional attire, decorate their homes and prepare delicious food including Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Berry Pulao, Patra ni Machhi and more. Parsis also visit the Fire Temple (Agiary) and offer fruits, sandalwood, milk and flowers on this auspicious day.

