Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Navy chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea, crew members rescued

Navy chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian sea, crew members rescued

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2023 12:14 PM IST

An inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident, according to Navy spokesperson.

An indigenous Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALH) of Indian Navy made an emergency landing in Arabian sea off Mumbai coast on Wednesday. Navy spokesperson said that the chopper was on a routine sortie off Mumbai when it ditched close to coast, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

Indigenously manufactured Dhruv helicopter.(AP / Representational Image)

All three crew members on board Dhruv helicopter have been rescued by naval patrol craft and an inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident, the spokesperson added.

“Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Ditching” refers to an emergency landing on water.

ALH Dhruv is a twin engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5 ton weight class, and is “type –Certified” for Military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC).

(Further details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
indian navy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP