Home / India News / Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US
india news

Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US

In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.
Indian Navy personnel receive delivery of two MH-60 R multirole helicopters from the US, at Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August. (PTI)
Indian Navy personnel receive delivery of two MH-60 R multirole helicopters from the US, at Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Indian Navy on Thursday received two MH-60R multi-role helicopters at Kochi, part of a 24-chopper deal signed with the US to modernise the country’s ageing naval helicopter fleet, officials familiar with the matter said. The choppers were flown to India from the US in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, the officials said.

In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities. The government-to-government contract for the helicopters was worth around 14,000 crore. Three of these choppers were delivered to the navy last in the US, and continue to be there.

“The first three MH 60Rs delivered in US in 2021 are being utilised for training Indian Navy crews. The next three MH-60R helicopters are being delivered at Kochi, two helicopters were received on Thursday and the third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August 22,” the navy said in a statement.

The delivery of all 24 helicopters will be completed by 2025, the navy said. The helicopters are expected to be the mainstay of the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the coming decades.

Armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The navy first moved a case to buy multi-role helicopters, a critical operational necessity, more than 16 years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy
indian navy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out