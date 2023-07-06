‘Navy has only seven personnel from Ladakh. Want...’: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar urged greater participation of the youth from the union territory of Ladakh in the defence services on Thursday.

While speaking at a multi-dimensional outreach program for Ladakh in Leh, Admiral R Kumar said, “The Navy at present has only 7 members from Ladakh including 6 sailors and 1 officer. I would want that this number should at least be 700. In the near future, we want to have a soldier from every block of the country and after that from every village of the country.”

The Naval force embarked on a two-day outreach program for the union territory on Thursday to ensure greater participation of the youth in the armed forces. This includes several outreach activities like a performance by a naval band, a friendly football match and flagging off a bike and car expedition, among others.

The event comes amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops at a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multi-dimensional outreach program dedicated to strengthening the connect with the union territory of Ladakh," the Navy said.

"This program is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Ladakh in the defence services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region," it added.

The Indian Navy carried out similar outreach activities in the North East last year.

(With inputs from ANI)