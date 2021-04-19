Home / India News / Navy recovers 300 kg narcotics worth 3,000 crore from fishing vessel
india news

Navy recovers 300 kg narcotics worth 3,000 crore from fishing vessel

The fishing boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest port of Kochi in Kerala for further investigation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The narcotics were recovered during a routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea.(Representative Photo/ANI)

The Indian Navy on Monday said that it has recovered 300 kg of narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, news agency ANI reported. The value of seized drugs is approximately 3000 crore, ANI reported quoting officials in the navy.

The recovery was made by INS Suvarna, which was on patrolling duty in the Arabian Sea.

The navy said that Suvarna encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements. "To investigate the vessel, the ship’s team conducted boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 Kgs of narcotics substances," it said in a statement released by ANI.

The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest port of Kochi in Kerala for further investigation.

The navy has not disclosed the exact location from where the seizure was effected, or the day.

"This is a major catch, not only in terms of the quantity and cost, but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After promising start, disengagement in Ladakh hits a wall

No excess rate of young people testing positive for coronavirus: Dr VK Paul

'Injection will not work in Covid-19, peg will': Delhi woman ahead of lockdown

India’s first disk-footed bat recorded in Meghalaya; dwells in bamboo grooves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy arabian sea
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP