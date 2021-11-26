Nawab Malik, barred from talking about Wankhede on social media, tweets this

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Nawab Malik on Friday said people who are apparently spying on him can directly approach him if they want to know something about him. 
Nawab Malik alleged that a car has been seen frequently near his house and his school. 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra ministerand NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has now given an undertaking before the Bombay high court that he will not tweet against Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede or his family members on Friday tweeted that he was being spied on. Following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case on October 3, Nawab Malik has become the centre of a raging controversy involving Wankhede, NCB and drugs cases in Mumbai. On a regular basis, he tweeted purported screenshots, documents bringing allegations against the operations of the NCB. After being rapped by the Bombay high court which is hearing a case brought against the minister, the minister said he will not tweet anything about the Wankhedes till December 9 when the court will again hear the case.

Tweeting photos of a car and people sitting inside the car, the minister alleged that for the past few days these people have been doing recce of his house and the private school that he runs. "If anyone knows them, then share their details. I want to tell these people if you want to know anything about me, then meet me, I will tell you," the minister wrote. Earlier, the minister alleged to have received a threat call following which his security was upgraded to Y+ category.

In his latest attack on Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik on Thursday accused the Wankhede of getting two separate death certificates for his mother who dies in 2015. In one document, her religion was Hindu, while in the other, the religion was Islam.

Malik said Wankhede's mother Zaheda died on April 16, 2015 and a certificate describing her as a Muslim woman was taken to the cemetery in Oshiwara for her burial. "But the next day, her family procured another death report, which mentioned her as belonging to Hindu religion," he said.

''How can a family have a dual identity? I am speaking in public about this after taking the verified documents from the Mumbai civic body,'' the NCP leader alleged.

In another development, Malik on Friday proposed to the Bombay high court that an order passed by a single judge on Dnyandev Wankhede's plea for interim relief against him be set aside and fresh hearing be held.

