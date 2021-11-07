‘Nawab Malik confirmed that..’: BJP leader on 'Aryan was kidnapped' allegation

The Nationalist Congress Party and the BJP on Sunday lobbed allegations against each other of conspiring the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that Aryan Khan was actually kidnapped and BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the mastermind of the entire plot of 'kidnapping' Aryan Khan.

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday claimed KP Gosavi, Sam D'Souza actually worked for NCP strongman Nitin Patil and without naming Nawab Malik, Mohit said NCP leaders staged Aryan Khan's arrest to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan.

Countering these allegations, Nawab Malik Kashiff Khan, the head of Fashion TV, forced Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh to come to the party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers of the Maharashtra government to the party. "If Aslam Shaikh had gone there it would have been Udta Maharashtra after Udta Punjab," Nawab Malik said, alleging that as Aryan Khan was invited to the party and did not buy the tickets himself, it was a case of kidnapping.

Citing a witness in the case, Vijay Pagare, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the plan of 'kidnapping' Aryan Khan was hatched in the Lalit hotel for the last seven months.

Using Nawab Malik's statement of Kashiff Khan forcing Aslam Shaikh, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya said, "Nawab Malik confirmed that Aslam Shaikh has relations with Kashiff Khan and that the children of NCP leaders, ministers are in contact with drug peddlers. Sunil Patil and Nawab Malik are friends for the last 20 years. When Sunil Patil used to have parties in Lalit Hotel, Nawab Malik used to go there. Today Nawab Malik has confirmed his relations with him and it's a conspiracy set up by the NCP along with Sunil Patil," the BJP leader said.