Nawab Malik says BJP leaders lobbying for Sameer Wankhede's extension at NCB

On December 31, Sameer Wankhede's term as the NCB Mumbai zone chief ended. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are lobbying for the extension of his term at the level of the Union home ministry. "Despite negative report against Sameer Wankhede for his wrongdoings, some influential BJP leaders are pursuing with the Union Home Ministry to change his negative report to positive and get him an extension in NCB. Let them do that. After the order is issued, we will seek information under the RTI and expose the manner in which it has been done," Nawab Malik whose son-in-law was also arrested by NCB last year said.

After superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case, Nawab Malik brought a series of allegations against NCB and Sameer Wankhede. On Sunday, Nawab Malik released two audiotapes where Wankhede is purportedly speaking with witnesses asking them to give their backdated signatures. "I have released two audiotapes consisting of conversations between the witnesses and the NCB officers. NCB is putting pressure on the witnesses to come to the office and sign in the matter. Already panchanama (record) has been completed but now NCB is demanding backdated signature from the witnesses," Nawab Malik said.

Commenting on the audio clips released by Nawab Malik, an NCB official said to news agency PTI that the person 'Maddy', who is talking to an NCB officer (in the audio clip), is one of the witnesses in a case. "At the time of filing a charge sheet, we call such witnesses. There is nothing like signing (back-dated) papers or any other documents. Whatever allegations the minister is making are false and baseless. We have not threatened anyone for anything," the official added.